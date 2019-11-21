181 children rescued under ‘Operation Muskaan’

The officials rescued 181 children who were forced to child labour in the district, as part of ‘Operation Muskaan on Wednesday. The drive was jointly conducted by police, Juvenile Welfare Department, NGOs working for child welfare, marking the International Children’s Day.

Among the rescued children were 52 girls. According to officials, many children were natives of Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and other States.

The city police have formed 46 teams which rescued 64 children including 49 boys and 15 girls from various places in the city limits. Police said that eight children were loitering in the streets while 49 were engaged in various works in violation of the laws and seven were street beggars.

Women counselled

The rescued children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee and thirteen of them were handed over to their parents. Seven children below six years of age were found begging with their mothers. The women were counselled and released.

The district police rescued 117 children including 80 boys from Narsipatnam, Paderu and Anakapalle police station limits. The Rural Police said that 27 children were from Maharashtra while four from Rajasthan.

International Children’s Day

Meanwhile, the officials of District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), District Women and Child Development Agency and Swanthana jointly organised the International Children’s Day at Visakha Government Women’s Junior College on Wednesday.

District Women and Child Development Agency Project Director N. Sita Mahalakshmi explained about various initiatives introduced by the government to protect children. Explaining about ‘good touch and bad touch’, she advised that every college should train the students in child rights laws through women empowerment cell.

“YSR Kishori Vikasam programme has been launched for young girls to create awareness on different topics such as child marriages, sexual abuse, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, woman trafficking,” she said. ACP Prem Kajal said that the girls must make use of the toll-free helpline 100 in case of emergency. DCPU A.Satyanarayana and others were present on the occasion.