18-year-old run over by earthmover

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 November 2021 01:25 IST

An 18-year-old youth died after reportedly being hit by an earthmover at PM Palem here on Thursday.

According to sources in the police, the youth was sitting on the tool box of the the vehicle and reportedly fell under the vehicle, when the work was going on at a private construction site.

The body was shifted for post-mortem.

A case was registered.