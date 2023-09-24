HamberMenu
18-year-old lioness Maheswari breathes her last at Visakhapatnam zoo

September 24, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Lioness named Maheswari, aged 18 years, died at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here late on Saturday night. The cause of death is severe myocardial infarction due to senility as per the post-mortem report submitted by the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of the zoo. As per the officials, Maheswari was born in 2006 and brought to the Vizag zoo from Sakkarbaug Zoo, Gujarat, in the year 2019. The average lifespan of a lion in the wild is around 16-18 years. Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria said that Maheshwari was in her 19th year of life and has contributed to the cause of conservation and educated millions of people about the Asiatic lions by her presence in the Sakkarbaug and Vizag zoos. The team of IGZP is ever grateful to her, she added.

