September 04, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

One D. Rajesh (18) reportedly ended life in Dondaparti Ramalayam street here on Monday. He allegedly shared a post on social media about the reasons behind taking the extreme step, saying that he was cheated by a girl he fell in love, police said. The fourth town police registered a case. The investigation is on. The body was shifted to KGH for post-mortem. Those who are in distress can contact 100 (helpline).