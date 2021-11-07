18 kg hashish oil seized

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 November 2021 01:06 IST

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials seized 18 kg of hashish oil near Chintapalle on Saturday.

The accused who was transporting the contraband fled, abandoning his vehicle after noticing the SEB teams near the Chinna Bridge between Annavaram and Lothugedda villages. The SEB team recovered 18 packets of hash oil, each weighing 1 kg. The estimated market value of the seized contraband would be around ₹18 lakh. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

