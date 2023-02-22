18 file nominations for North Andhra Graduate MLC polls so far

February 22, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Political heat picked up in the six districts of the North Coastal Andhra Graduate Constituency (NCAGC) region here on Wednesday as contestants from various political parties and independents queued up to file their nominations for the biennial elections to the Legislative Council from the constituency.

NCAGC consists of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Alluri Sithamaraju-Paderu, Manyam-Parvatipuram and Srikakulam districts.

According to reports from the office of the Returning Officer for the constituency, 12 candidates filed their nominations on Wednesday alone, while a total of 18 candidates filed 27 sets of nominations since the election notification was issued on February 16.

YSR Congress Party candidate Sithamraju Sudhakar, Telugu Desam Party candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and BJP candidate and sitting MLC PVN Madhav were some of the prominent candidates who filed their nominations on Wednesday.

The candidates also held rallies with their supporters before heading to the Returning Officer’s office in the Visakhapatnam Collectorate. Some even conducted special pujas before filing the nomination documents.

YSRCP’s Sudhakar performed special pooja at Sampath Vinayaka temple and TTD Venkateswara Swamy temple in Rushikonda. The YSRCP party leaders held a rally in which TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and former minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao accompanied Mr. Sudhakar in the rally vehicle. Minister Gudivada Amarnath joined them at the Collectorate during the process of nominations.

TDP candidate Chiranjeevi Rao was accompanied by TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchnnaidu and Palla Srinivas. A rally was also organised from the party office at the Ram Nagar to the collectorate.

BJP candidate Madhav along with party president Somu Veerraju and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao started the rally at the party office in Lawson’s Bay Colony to file the nomination.

The independent candidates were Puripanda Srinivasa Rao from Rajam in Vizianagaram district, Satish Gundupalli from CBM compound in Visakhapatnam, Dandela Ananda Rao from Vepagunta, Kalla Lokanatham from Sompeta in Srikakulam district and Eerle Sriramamurthy from Buchaiahpeta in Anakapalli district, Balivada Rama Santosh from Arilova, Adari Sarat Chandra from Gavarapalem in Anakapalli, Rajana Mohan Rao of Meliaputti in Srikakulam district and Vijay Kumar of Griddaluru from Madhurawada in the city.

TTD Chairman and YSRCP north Andhra regional coordinator Subba Reddy told the media that YSRCP would be the winner in the MLC elections. Development and welfare works played a vital role, he added.

The leaders of TDP and BJP exuded confidence that they would get the MLC seat as the Jagan government had lost its charm in the region due to its anti-people policies.