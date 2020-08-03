‘18 bone marrow transplant procedures performed in one year’

The Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI) has successfully treated 18 cases with life-saving bone marrow transplant(BMT) procedures in the last one year, since the first such transplant was done at the hospital in August, 2019.
BMT is a special life-saving curative treatment for many haematological malignancies like leukaemia, myeloma, lymphoma and some benign haematological conditions like aplastic anaemia, sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia and immunodeficiency disorders.
The hospital’s Centre for Advanced Haematology and Haemato-Oncology is a dedicated state-of-the-art unit equipped with all the required technologies like apheresis, stem cell preservation and Class-10000 BMT Suites, and is managed by a team of experts, according to Dr. Murali Krishna Voonna, MD of the hospital.
The State government has included certain indications of Autologous Bone Marrow Transplant under YSR-Arogysri scheme and hence BMT treatment was being provided free of cost to BPL patients under the scheme.
Dr. Murali Krishna expressed his gratitude to the State government for excluding super-specialty cancer hospitals from COVID-services because of the urgency and sensitivity of the cancer patients. The hospital is catering to cancer patients as usual but with all prescribed precautions in this pandemic situation and not taking up any non-cancer COVID patients for treatment, he added.
