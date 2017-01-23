Visakhapatnam

17,839 appear for constable exam

17,839 appear for

constable exam

The APSLPRB constable mains examination was conducted successfully in 35 centres, here in the district. Of the 17,909 candidates, who qualified for the mains, 17,839 candidates appeared.

For the first time the attendance was taken on biometric system.

