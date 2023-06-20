Andhra Pradesh: 1,760 kg ganja seized, one arrested in Alluri Sitharamaraju district

June 20, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - PADERU

In a huge catch, the Alluri Sitharama Raju district police in coordination with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai, caught a person, while he was allegedly in possession of 1,760 kg ganja at Injari area under Pedabayalu police station limits on Tuesday.

Though the seized ganja is estimated to be of worth ₹50 lakh in the Agency areas of ASR district, it may be worth around ₹2 crore in a few North Indian States, the police said.

The arrested were identified as G. Sundara Rao (40), of Ginnegaruvu village of Injari Panchayat in Pedabayalu mandal.

According to police, recently, the NCB officials arrested a person named Suresh from Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu with 160 kg ganja. He reportedly confessed that he had bought the ganja from Sundara Rao from Paderu in Andhra Pradesh. On the basis of his confessional report, NCB Assistant Director, Chennai, sent a team to Paderu to investigate the case with the support of the ASR district police.

Following instructions from the Superintendent of Police, ASR district, and on the receipt of concrete information, team of G. Madugula PS Circle Inspector A. Satyanarayana and Sub- Inspector of Pedabayalu PS P. Manoj Kumar, along with their staff and the NCB team went to the house of Sundara Rao by a private vehicle and caught the person.

In order to escape from the police, the accused had stored all the ganja in at attic, a place constructed separately on the roof of the asbestos house, where generally farmers store rice bags and other materials. However, as strong smell was emanating from the attic, the police conducted searches and found as many as 71 gunny bags with ganja stuffed in them, weighing a total 1,760 kg.

The NCB team arrested Sundara Rao and is yet to take him to Chennai on transit warrant.

