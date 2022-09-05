175 schools renovated under Nadu-Nedu programme in Visakhapatnam district, says Collector

‘Officials and teachers should strive for improvement of education in the district’

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
September 05, 2022 22:20 IST

Teachers who were felicitated on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at the VMRDA Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

As many as 72 teachers from the district were felicitated at a function organised at the VMRDA Children’s Arena, here, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Monday.

Mayor G. Venkata Hari Kumar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra, Collector A. Mallikarjuna, MLC s Varudhu Kalyani and P. Ravindra Babu, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijayanirmala, District Educational Officer Chandrakala and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Project Director Srinivas were among those who participated in the felicitation function.

Addressing the gathering, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that all citizens would be tomorrow’s teachers as everyone would play the role of a teacher at some time or the other. He said that the first teacher of every person was his parents. He recalled that Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had shown outstanding talent in several spheres like education and philosophy.

The Collector referred to the priority being given to education and health by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The State government has allocated ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 crore for improvement of infrastructure in government schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme. In Visakhapatnam district, 175 schools were renovated under the scheme and the second phase works commenced recently.

He called upon the education officials and teachers to strive further for the improvement of education in the district.

The Mayor said that after parents, teachers have the maximum responsibility of moulding their students into better citizens. She advised the teachers to live up to the ideals shown by Dr. Radhakrishnan.

ZP Chairperson Subhadra, MLA Ganesh Kumar, MLCs Varudhu Kalyani and P. Ravindra Babu and VMRDA Chairperson Vijayanirmala were among those who spoke.

The best teachers were felicitated by the Collector, Mayor and other guests. Earlier, students presented dances in honour of their teachers.

