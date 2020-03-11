1,712 polling stations to be set up for GVMC elections

Big task at hand: Collector V. Vinay Chand addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 March 2020 01:09 IST

17.52 lakh voters will exercise their franchise on March 23

Elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on March 23, in which an estimated 17.52 lakh voters will exercise their franchise.

The administration has sent requisitions to the State Election Commission for 2,200 big size ballot boxes. In all, 1,712 polling stations will be set up and each polling station will have a Presiding Officer and four other officials.

The last GVMC polls were held in 2007. There was a delay in holding the elections due to the court cases over the delimitation exercise. Now, the number of wards has gone up from 72 to 98.

After a review meeting on Tuesday, Collector V. Vinay Chand and Police Commissioner R.K. Meena and DCP S. Ranga Reddy told the media that fool-proof arrangements were being made to ensure a free and fare election.

The sensitive and hyper sensitive polling stations are being identified.

The Election Commission issued the notification for the polls on March 9. As per the schedule, the notice by the Returning Officer concerned will be issued on March 11. The nominations will be filed on the same day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The nominations will be scrutinised on March 14. Nominations can be withdrawn by 3 p.m. on March 16.

Election will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The votes will be counted from 8 a.m. on March 27. Re-polling, if required, will be held on March 26.

Poll personnel

In total 17.52 lakh voters including 8.73 lakh women and 126 third gender people will exercise their franchise. “The poll personnel have been undergoing training since Monday. The GVMC election will need 10,600 personnel. Polling personnel will be appointed as per the lists obtained from the office of District Election Officer,” said Mr. Vinay Chand.

Printing of ballot papers will be undertaken in various presses in the city allotted by the District Collector. Proposals will be sent on conferring magisterial powers on the officials concerned.

Web-casting

Stating that web-casting would be done at all the polling stations, Mr. Meena said flying squads and static surveillance teams had been arranged to keep a tab on flow of cash and liquor to influence the voters.

“The teams will act immediately on receipt of complaints on violation of the model code of conduct,” he said.

Meanwhile, all history and rowdy-sheeters have been kept under surveillance. Those having fire arm licences have been told to surrender their weapons.