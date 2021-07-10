171 people died, 670 injured in accidents in city in first half of 2021

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 July 2021 00:25 IST

Two-wheeler accidents had a major share in them, say police

As many as 171 persons died and about 670 persons were injured in 718 road accidents in the first half of this year in Visakhapatnam. The city police said that out of the total accidents, two-wheeler accidents had a major share.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic), Ch Adinarayana, among the two-wheeler accident cases, mistakes on part of the driver were seen on many occasions. “Since the last two years, a number of awareness programmes were organised over use of helmet. This has substantially reduced the fatalities, as people have started to wear helmets. But in some cases, it has been seen that the fatalities have occurred due to not-proper wearing of helmets and using poor quality helmets,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The ADCP said that several motorists died after falling under the wheels or being hit by moving heavy vehicles, while trying to overtake them on NH-16. This is an area of concern and motorists should be very cautious while overtaking, he said, adding that the city police have been taking steps in controlling speed on the NH-16 in the city limits by arranging speed laser guns. He said that awareness programmes to follow traffic norms are being organised adding that social media is also being used for this.

During the year 2020, the city had reported 1,146 road accidents in which 259 persons died and 1,159 persons were injured. In 2019, as many as 1,410 accidents were reported in which 326 persons died and 1,204 persons were injured. According to the traffic police, in 2018, the vehicle population was about 10.5 lakh in the city. Every year, there is an increase of at least 50,000 vehicles.

sThe officials have been stressing the need for widening the roads, construction of flyovers and taking up road re-engineering works at several junctions to ease traffic flow.

In the recently held district road safety committee meet under the chairmanship of Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, it was decided to identify junctions which witness huge traffic in peak hours and take up relevant steps.

According to the officials, giving free left to the vehicles, construction of service roads and a few other road engineering works are needed to be taken at those points as temporary measures. The officials have sought re-engineering works from Old Gajuwaka to Kurmannapalem Junction, Yendada, Adavivaram to Simhachalam and a few other roads to ease traffic congestion in those areas.