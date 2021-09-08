Seventeen-year-old missing after jumping into Pedderu river

Visakhapatnam

08 September 2021 12:07 IST

The minor took the step after having an argument with family members over an alleged love affair, the police said.

A 17-year-old girl went missing after she reportedly jumped into Pedderu river at Butchayyapeta in Visakhapatnam district, late on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the minor reportedly took the extreme step after she was confronted by her family members, allegedly, over her love affair.

As per Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna, Butchayyapeta police station, the girl was pursuing Intermediate and was reportedly having a love affair. Recently, her family members had an argument with the girl's alleged boyfriend. On Tuesday night, she had an argument with her family members. After around 10.30 p.m., the minor reportedly jumped into the river.

S.I. Ramakrishna on Wednesday morning told The Hindu that search operations at Pedderu river was on to trace the girl.