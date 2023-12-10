17-year-old goes missing in Kurapalli checkdam in Visakhapatnam

December 10, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A jolly trip turned tragic for a group of families, as a 17-year-old had gone missing in Kurapalli checkdam under Padmanabham police station limits here on Sunday.

As per the police, around 10 to 15 members from a few families have arrived at the checkdam from Gayatri Nagar in Madhurawada. Three persons entered the waters for swimming, and two of them went missing. While one person managed to come out of the water, a 17-year- old could not be traced.

Padmanabham police rushed to the spot along with the swimmers. Search operation is on to trace him till the evening. However, their attempts turned futile. Search operation will resume on Monday morning, the police said.

