A 17-year-old girl ended her life by consuming poison allegedly over a love affair, at Seethammadhara here on Saturday night.

As per the police, the minor girl works in a garment store and was in love with a youth. Recently her parents had come to know about the love affair and rejected her proposal. On Saturday night she consumed poison and fell unconscious. Her family members shifted her to King George Hospital (KGH), where she succumbed to the poison. A case was registered.

