17-year-old girl allegedly raped by several persons

December 31, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by several persons over a period of time under the IV town police station limits here.

According to the police, the girl is a native of Odisha. Her family came to Visakhapatnam about 10 months ago. While her father works as a watchman in an apartment, the girl works as a servant maid.

The issue came to light when the girl’s parents lodged a complaint that she had gone missing on December 18. On December 25, the girl was traced in Odisha along with a youth by the police.

Later, the police found that she was lured by a youth in the name of love, who then allegedly raped her. Later some of his friends had also allegedly sweet-talked her and then allegedly raped her. This happened over a period of some weeks.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, K. Srinivasa Rao, said the police have given some time to the girl to come out of her shock/trauma. She alleged that about 10 persons had raped her at various places.

“A special team of police was formed to investigate and arrest the persons involved at the earliest. The case is also being taken up on a priority basis and will be fastracked to complete the investigation in four months,” the DCP said.

The girl will also be sent to One Stop Centre and medical examination will be conducted, he said.

The IV Town police have registered a rape case and invoked POCSO Act.

