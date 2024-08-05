ADVERTISEMENT

17-year-old from Visakhapatnam found dead in a stream in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Published - August 05, 2024 07:23 pm IST - PADERU

The police suspect foul play and launch investigation

The Hindu Bureau

Body of a 17-year-old youth was found in a gedda at Bonduguda village in Dumbriguda mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

The deceased was identified as Chandrakanth of Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam.

As per the reports, a week ago, Chandrakanth along with group of friends had gone to Araku Valley as part of jolly trip and did not return home. On July 30, parents of Chandrakanth had reportedly lodged a complaint with the Araku Valley police stating that their son who had come to the valley had gone missing.

On Monday, body of Chandrakanth was found in a gedda in a semi-decomposed state.

While the family members of Chandrakanth alleged involvement of his friends in his suspicious death, a video surfaced in which the minor was seen brutally being beaten by a group of youth.

Following the video evidence, police suspect that Chandrakanth might have been beaten and dumped in stream.

Dumbriguda police have sent the body to Araku Area Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

