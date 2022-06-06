17-year-old falls to death from old light house in Visakhapatnam

A 17-year-old boy died after reportedly falling from the Old Light House on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as G Lakshman (17), a class X student and a resident of China Waltair. According to the police, Lakshman and his friends have managed to climb the old light house, which is in a dilapidated condition when he accidentally fell from the top. The III Town Police have registered a case. The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.