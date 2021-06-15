17-year-old ‘ends life’ after mom refuses to buy pet dog

A 17-year-old youth allegedly ended his life due to depression after his mother refused to buy him a pet dog, at Venkateswara Metta area in Allipuram under II Town police station limits, here on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as K. Shanmukh Vamsi (17), an Intermediate second-year student.

According to the police, Shanmukh Vamsi had allegedly asked his mother to buy him a pet dog. However his mother refused to buy, since he was staying in a hostel and pursuing Intermediate. Shanmukh Vamsi allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a room when his mother was not in the house.

Cousin of Shanmukh Vamsi, who resides on the first floor, immediately broke the doors and rushed him to hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Family members of the victim are shocked as Shanmukh Vamsi's father had passed away about a week ago, due to some health issues. A case was registered. Post-mortem was performed at King George Hospital. Those who are in distress can contact the police helpline No. 100.