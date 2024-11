A 17-year-old boy ended his life at Yellapuvanipalem under Gopalapatnam police station limits here on Tuesday. As per the police, I Nikhileswara Rao, a Class X student, was found hanging in his house. The police are yet to ascertain the reasons for the boy taking the extreme step. Gopalapatnam police registered a case. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.

