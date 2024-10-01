ADVERTISEMENT

17 militia members of CPI (Maoist) surrender before police in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district

Published - October 01, 2024 08:41 pm IST - PADERU

They have chosen to join the mainstream as they are disillusioned with the outdated Maoist ideology, says Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar

The Hindu Bureau

Seventeen militia members of the Pedabayalu Area Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) voluntarily surrendered before Amit Bardar, Superintendent of Police of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district, on October 1 (Tuesday).

Addressing the media here, Mr. Amit Bardar said these militia members, who were allegedly involved in several offences in the Ginelakota, Landulu, and Injari areas, chose to leave the Maoist movement “disillusioned by its outdated ideology.”

Development programmes

He said the militia members were impressed with the community initiative and development programmes undertaken by the government. He further said that recently the State Government had sanctioned ₹23 lakh to 23 surrendered Maoists. This aid also motivated the members to come out and surrender.

Mr. Amit Bardar said that as part of community policing programmes such as ‘Spoorthi’, ‘Nirman’, ‘Prerana’, many tribals were employed. As many as 100 cell towers, including Jio, Airtel and BSNL, were installed covering most of the Pedabayalu mandal, including the core area, he said.

Roads to the interior areas had been laid, and more number of roads were being constructed to all the core areas of the district to facilitate transport, he said. He further said that steps would be taken to ensure that all concessions were given to the surrendered Maoists in time.

“Those who want to come out of the Maoist movement and join the mainstream can do so voluntarily, through their relatives, at the police station near them, or consult the higher officials of the district police,” the SP said. Additional SP K. Dheeraj was present.

