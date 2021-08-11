₹17 lakh stolen from private hospital

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 August 2021 00:06 IST

An unidentified miscreant reportedly stole ₹17 lakh in cash and a gold bracelet from a private hospital at Kancharapalem late on Monday night.

According to Kancharapalem police, the cash and gold was stolen from a desk in a doctor’s chamber. Sources in the police said that the accused is suspected to be an ex-employee of the hospital. Kancharapalem police have registered a case and have launched a search for the accused. Further investigation is on.

