17 held for ‘organising birthday party’ flouting norms

Based on reliable information, the CTF team conducted a raid at a guest house in Bheemili and apprehended 17 persons for allegedly organising a birthday party without taking permission and violating the COVID-19 protocols, in the early hours of Monday.

The CTF team led by ACP A. Trinad Rao also seized eight liquor bottles, two hukka pots and five cars from their possession. The apprehended persons and seized material has been handed over to SHO Bheemili police station for necessary action.

The CTF team also organised an interactive session with rowdy- sheeters in Pendurthi area and advised them not to indulge in any criminal activities.