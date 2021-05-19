17 crematoriums identified for bodies of COVID patients

In-charges appointed to prevent fleecing by middlemen

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has identified 17 burial grounds and crematoriums in various zones for the performing the final rituals of COVID-19 patients.

The move would ease the pressure on the crematorium at Gnanapuram, the officials said.

The GVMC officials have attached burial grounds to various COVID-19 hospitals. The final rites of the COVID patients dying at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and Pineapple Colony COVID Care Centre will be performed at the Krishnapuram burial ground. Similarly, the bodies of the patients from the King George Hospital (KGH) and 12 other hospitals in the city limites will be sent to the crematorium at Gnanapuram.

The officials have appointed two in-charges who will work in two shifts—from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.—every day will taking steps to prevent in involvement of the middlemen who fleece the bereaved family members.

Burning platforms

The civic body has also launched measures to increase the burning platforms at eight crematoriums in eight zones. For this, the GVMC has earmarked a budget of around ₹98 lakh.

According to the officials, all these eight crematoriums have 27 burning platforms as of now. The GVMC has proposed to add 32 more.