17 children rescued from trafficking at Visakhapatnam railway station

July 26, 2022 21:50 IST

Seventeen children were rescued in a joint operation by the city police, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and District Child Line, while they were being shifted from Kathihar in Bihar to Bengaluru in a train at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Tuesday.

Based on credible information, the RPF personnel and the police teams led by DCP(Crimes) G. Naganna conducted a raid on the Yeswantpur Express at Visakhapatnam Railway Station at around 2 p.m. and rescued the children. The children were handed over to Child Line members for further action. The teams learnt that the children are being shifted to Bengaluru for daily labour work. The children were in the age group of 12 to 18 years and they had boarded the train at Howrah in West Bengal, said Childline Coordinator David Raju.

