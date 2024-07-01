1,64,150 pensions distributed in Visakhapatnam district on Day 1

The beneficiaries of social security pensions were all smiles as the pension amount was delivered at their doorstep by secretariat employees on Monday for the first time after the national Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power in the State.

The pension disbursing staff gathered details of the beneficiaries, took their iris, signature/thumb impressions, and handed over the pension amount to them. TDP, JSP and BJP MLAs distributed the pension amounts to some of the beneficiaries at programmes, organised in different wards of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and at different places in the district.

The NDA alliance government has hiked the monthly pension under NTR Bharosa (social security pension) to ₹4,000. The secretariat staff, carrying umbrellas, travelled to their respective wards to distribute pensions, braving the intermittent rain.

District Collector K. Mayur Ashok visited the homes of some of the beneficiaries and distributed pensions to the elderly, physically challenged and widows. DRDA P.D. Shobarani and other officials were present. A total of 1,64,150 pensions were released in Visakhapatnam district, of which 1,56,147 (95.12 percent) were disbursed till 7 p.m.. The total amount released was close to ₹112.21 crore, of which ₹106.78 crore was disbursed.

The coverage of beneficiaries in the rural mandals of Bheemunipatnam, Anandapuram, Padmanabham and Pendurthi was 93.31 percent and amount distributed was 93.41 percent. The corresponding figures in the urban mandals of Greater Visakhapatnam 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 and Bheemili (Urban) are 94.06 percent and 94.07 percent respectively.

