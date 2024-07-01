GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1,64,150 pensions distributed in Visakhapatnam district on Day 1

District Collector visits homes of some of the beneficiaries and distributed pensions to the elderly, physically challenged and widows

Published - July 01, 2024 11:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Secretariat staff distributing NTR Bharosa social security pension to a senior citizen at Maddilapalem, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Secretariat staff distributing NTR Bharosa social security pension to a senior citizen at Maddilapalem, in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The beneficiaries of social security pensions were all smiles as the pension amount was delivered at their doorstep by secretariat employees on Monday for the first time after the national Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power in the State.

The pension disbursing staff gathered details of the beneficiaries, took their iris, signature/thumb impressions, and handed over the pension amount to them. TDP, JSP and BJP MLAs distributed the pension amounts to some of the beneficiaries at programmes, organised in different wards of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and at different places in the district.

The NDA alliance government has hiked the monthly pension under NTR Bharosa (social security pension) to ₹4,000. The secretariat staff, carrying umbrellas, travelled to their respective wards to distribute pensions, braving the intermittent rain.

District Collector K. Mayur Ashok visited the homes of some of the beneficiaries and distributed pensions to the elderly, physically challenged and widows. DRDA P.D. Shobarani and other officials were present. A total of 1,64,150 pensions were released in Visakhapatnam district, of which 1,56,147 (95.12 percent) were disbursed till 7 p.m.. The total amount released was close to ₹112.21 crore, of which ₹106.78 crore was disbursed.

The coverage of beneficiaries in the rural mandals of Bheemunipatnam, Anandapuram, Padmanabham and Pendurthi was 93.31 percent and amount distributed was 93.41 percent. The corresponding figures in the urban mandals of Greater Visakhapatnam 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 and Bheemili (Urban) are 94.06 percent and 94.07 percent respectively.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.