1.64 lakh pensioners in Visakhapatnam district to get pensions on July 1

Published - June 29, 2024 11:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

About ₹112 crore of pension amount will be distributed to eligible pensioners by the Sachivalayam staff and government employees, says ZP Chairperson Subhadra

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Jallipalli Subhadra said nearly 1.64 lakh pensioners of various social security schemes in the district will receive their pensions on July 1.

She chaired the standing committee meeting held here on Saturday, June 29, to discuss the district’s programmes and projects and their progress with the officials and elected representatives of the mandals across the district.

Visakhapatnam District Rural Development Authority Project Director Sobharani, while informing the chairperson, said that about ₹112 crore of pension amount will be distributed to eligible pensioners by the Sachivalayam staff and government employees on July 1. The programme will continue on July 2 as well. She added that ₹50 crore was paid in a month in the previous government, and now ₹112 crore will be given for July.

The Chairperson directed the officers to start the pension distribution programme from 6 a.m. on July 1, ensuring that every beneficiary receives the amount immediately at their respective homes. She further said that the previous government led by former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed pensions to all pensioners irrespective of political parties, and this government under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will also do the same.

The Chairperson specifically directed the Medical and Health officials to identify children under five years of age and take early measures to prevent seasonal diseases like diarrhoea. She was informed by the health personnel that there are 1.38 lakh children under the age of five in the district.

On the occasion, ZP members congratulated the new government and the Chief Minister and elected MLAs and MPs from the district.

