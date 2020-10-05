16-year-old struck dead by lightning

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 October 2020 00:15 IST

A 16-year-old boy was killed, while another 17-year-old suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike at Papayyapalem village under Anakapalle (Rural) Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam district, on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as M. Murali. Chandrasekhar, who was injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH)

According to reports, the incident reportedly occurred at around 3 p.m., when the duo were going to give lunch box to Murali’s parents, who work in the agricultural fields. A case was registered.