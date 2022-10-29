16-year-old Intermediate student ‘ends life’ in Visakhapatnam after being refused by mother to return home for Nagula Chavithi

He was staying in a hostel of a private residential college, say police

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 29, 2022 19:12 IST

A 16-year-old Intermediate first year student ended his life by reportedly hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room in a private residential college at Vellanki under Anandapuram police station limits here on Friday night. The police suspect that the minor might have taken the extreme step after reportedly being refused by his mother to come home for ‘Nagula Chavithi’ celebrations.

The deceased was identified as P. Mukesh, a native of Veeraghattam in Parvathipuram- Manyam district.

Inspector of Anandapuram Police Station G. Ramachandra Rao said that Mukesh was staying in the hostel along with three other students.

In the primary investigation, police found that theroommates of Mukesh had left for their homes in the view of ‘Nagula Chavithi’ . Similarly, around 300 students from the entire hostel had also left for their homes.

Mukesh also reportedly asked his mother that he would come home, but she had refused. He was reportedly depressed over it and had taken the extreme step at around 11 p.m., the C.I said. The police found that Mukesh had written a two-word message ‘Life Null’ on his hand.

Parents of Mukesh are farmers. The police have shifted the body for post-mortem to Community Health Centre (CHC) Bheemunipatnam.

A case was registered.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

