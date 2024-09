A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old boy at Bheemunipatnam in the city. The incident came to light after the girl became pregnant, following which police received a complaint from her parents. As per the police, the accused teenager stays in the same locality and was a minor when the incident happened. He was taken into custody and sent to juvenile home. The girl was shifted to hospital for further treatment.

