A 16-year-old youth died and two others were injured when a coal-laden lorry collided with a van, in which they were travelling at Pittavanipalem in Parawada mandal of Anakapalli district on Saturday. The Parawada police identified the victim as D. Yella Reddy. The police reached the spot and registered a case. The villagers protested against the authorities concerned over the condition of the roads in their areas.