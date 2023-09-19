16-year old boy goes missing in Visakhapatnam’s Yarada Beach

September 19, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jolly trip for a group of friends to Yarada Beach in Visakhapatnam turned tragic, as a 16-year old boy went missing in the beach waters, under New Port Police Station limits on September 18 evening.

Sub Inspector of New Port Police Station, P. Srinu, said that a group of five friends from Peda Gantyada came to Yarada Beach and had gone for swimming into the waters. Among them, 16-year old Kalyan Kumar, a resident of Pedagantyada had gone missing after reportedly being pulled in by strong waves.

The New Port police along with local swimmers have launched search operation for the missing. A case was registered.

