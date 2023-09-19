ADVERTISEMENT

16-year old boy goes missing in Visakhapatnam’s Yarada Beach

September 19, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Sub Inspector of New Port Police Station, P. Srinu, said that a group of five friends from Peda Gantyada came to Yarada Beach and had gone for swimming into the waters

The Hindu Bureau

Jolly trip for a group of friends to Yarada Beach in Visakhapatnam turned tragic, as a 16-year old boy went missing in the beach waters, under New Port Police Station limits on September 18 evening.

Sub Inspector of New Port Police Station, P. Srinu, said that a group of five friends from Peda Gantyada came to Yarada Beach and had gone for swimming into the waters. Among them, 16-year old Kalyan Kumar, a resident of Pedagantyada had gone missing after reportedly being pulled in by strong waves.

The New Port police along with local swimmers have launched search operation for the missing. A case was registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US