16-year-old boy ‘ends’ life at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam

August 01, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 16-year-old boy reportedly ended life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his residence at Gajuwaka here on Tuesday.

This is the second incident of a minor boy ending his life in Visakhapatnam in the last 24 hours.

According to Inspector of Steel Plant (In-charge for Gajuwaka PS) V. Srinivasa Rao, the boy had a habit of chatting with someone late night over mobile phone. On Monday night, parents of the boy had reprimanded him not to indulge in such activities. The boy’s father took his mobile phone and locked him inside the room. Later, at around 3 a.m., mother of the boy opened the door and gave him the mobile phone again.

In the inquiry, the police found that the boy sent text messages to some unidentified girl till 7 a.m., after which he had taken the extreme step. Before ending his life, the boy reportedly deleted all the messages. There was only one message found on the mobile phone from an unidentified girl, where she had asked him not to send messages. He left a suicide note which reads “I would go away from this world, if you stay away from me.”

Gajuwaka police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

