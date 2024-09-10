16 tourists escape unhurt in bus mishap in Vizag

Sixteen passengers of a tourist bus escaped with minor injuries when the bus in which they were travelling hit a parapet wall on the Kailasagiri ghat road in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The incident occurred due to failure of the brakes, the police said, adding that the driver hit the wall to avoid a major mishap. The injured were admitted to King George Hospital (KGH) and their condition is now said to be stable. Commissioner of Police Shankabrata Bagchi also visited the spot.