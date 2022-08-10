16 proposals approved without discussion at GVMC meeting in Visakhapatnam

Opposition parties failed to maintain decorum in the house, alleges YSR Congress

As many as 16 agenda points involving huge amount of money was approved by the council in 15 minutes without discussion during the Greater Visakhapatnam Munipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting held here on Wednesday.

Key decisions like levying of user charges for garbage collection as per House Tax Slab Rates, allotting 50 acres of land to Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), sanctioning ₹93 lakh for vehicle procuments and approving around ₹96 lakh for corporators’ study tour were approved without any discussion.

After the question hour, the opposition corporators, who were not satisfied with the response of the GVMC Commissioner over the protocol violation issue, continued to stage protest before the Mayor’s podium. Even as the TDP corporators were shouting slogans, the GVMC officials continued to read out the agenda and the YSRCP corporators who are majority in number approved them by thumping the desks. Chaos prevailed as there was jostling between the ruling and opposition members, which led the Commissioner to intervene. After approval of the agenda, the Mayor declared the meeting concluded and left the premises in a hurry.

The YSRCP corporators accused the opposition parties of not maintaining decorum in the meeting.

“Despite given time for the question hour and required explanation to the queries, the members continued to stage protest. Though the Mayor had appealed to them to withdraw the protest a number of times, they did not pay heed and were not allowing the proceedings, which may have forced the Mayor to go with the agenda,” a senior YSRCP corporator said.

TDP corporators alleged that the GVMC officials did not even properly read the agenda and approved them. Some of them also questioned why did the civic body not inform about the table agenda which had four proposals before the council.

“Such council meetings do not happen anywhere. There is a procedure to approve an agenda. The officials should read out, officer concerned should explain about it and then it should be opened for discussion. The council may take a call to approve, hold or reject it. The Mayor could have adjourned the meeting to continue later, but it did not happen. The YSRCP corporators did it intentionally to cover their failures,” said corporator of Ward 22 P.L.V.N. Murthy Yadav.

Ward 78 Corporator B. Ganga Rao from the CPI(M) also condemned approving of the proposals without discussion. He said that important issues like levying user charges as per house tax slab rate and land allotments were not even discussed. He alleged that the GVMC officials have failed to give proper explanation on the housing issue, for which thousands of the poor are seeking justice.