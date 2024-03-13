16 conferred IAS officers visit Visakhapatnam Port Authority

March 13, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

As a part of Bharat Darshan, 16 conferred IAS officers visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Wednesday. The port Deputy Chairman Durgesh Kumar Dubey welcomed them and explained the infrastructure facilities available at port, investment, methods of cargo handling operations, export, import profile, modernisation, mechanisation, green initiatives like covered storage facilities, solar power, sewage treatment plant for internal and industrial purpose through PowerPoint presentation.

