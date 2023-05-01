1,597 job offer letters given to 1,001 Andhra University engineering students at Achievers’ Day in Visakhapatnam

May 01, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A total of 1,597 job offer letters were given to 1,001 students of Andhra University College of Engineering at programme titled Achievers’ Day to mark the successful completion of the academic year 2022-23 with jobs obtained in campus drives during the academic year.

A Computer Science student Repaka Eshwari got the highest package of ₹84.5 lakh per annum.

The event was held at the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road here on Monday.

A large number of students, their parents and faculty from various departments of the college participated.

Addressing the gathering, AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that AU has presented the job offer letters in the presence of their parents. For every student, those who have received the offer letter should take responsibility of crediting the success to their parents first and then to the teachers, apart from others. AU has conducted the event to celebrate it with all.

Prof. Prasad Reddy that campus placement cell has been strengthened and in future every student will leave this campus with employment.

He said that AU will come up with many more new reforms and better system in academic curriculum as per New Education Policy-2020.

Engineering College Principal G. Sasibhushan Rao said that the students of the present batch bravely faced many challenges like COVID-19, online teaching and offline examinations, and left the campus with great achievements on Monday.

The parents thanked everyone and every decision taken by AU authorities for development of the university for progressing students.

Rector K. Samatha and Registrar V. Krishnamohan spoke.

Prof. Krishnamohan said that Achievers’ Day was not only limited to engineering college, but also all other colleges. Similar programme will be organised on May 2 at 9.30 am at YVS Murthy Auditorium for allotting job offers to the students of AU from Arts and Commerce colleges.