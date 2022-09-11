157 awareness camps, 27,000 checks organised on single-use plastic ban in Visakhapatnam, says GVMC Commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since the ban on single-use plastic came into force, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has conducted as many as 157 awareness campaigns, explaining about the hazards of plastic use and the need to combat plastic to save the environment, in various residential areas and at business establishments, said GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha.

The corporation has also conducted around 27,000 checks at various shops and business establishments in all the zones and seized about 1,565 kg of single-use plastic. The civic body has also imposed a fine of about ₹11.72 lakh, he said.

100 days

He was speaking on the occasion of completing 100 days of plastic ban in Visakhapatnam. Mr. Lakshmisha explained how ‘Cloth Bag Challenge and Saagara Theera Swachhta (Beach cleaning) programme have succeeded in furthering the cause of the ban, which was launched on June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day. He said that keeping in view of tourists footfalls in Visakhapatnam, the corporation has also announced seven major tourist spots as plastic-free zones. He also said that about six lakh households in the city were provided cloth bags so far.

He also reminded the beach clean-up campaign in association with 'Parley for the Oceans' was a huge success with over 22,000 people participating in it.