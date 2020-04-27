Visakhapatnam

152 persons held for ‘lockdown violations’

The district police have 1,808 cases including 1,693 traffic violation cases on person who violated lockdown orders and came onto roads in the rural areas in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. The police said that they have arrested 152 persons and also seized 63 vehicles in this connection. A fine of about ₹7.85 lakh was also imposed on the violators here on Sunday.

