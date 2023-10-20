ADVERTISEMENT

1,500 students perform Saraswati puja at temple in Visakhapatnam

October 20, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Children performing Saraswati puja at Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple in One Town area in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

As many as 1,500 students (LKG to PG) performed Saraswati Puja in Goddess Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple in the old city here on Friday.

The rituals were made as part of the Sarannavaratri celebrations in the temple by the management, on the sixth day of Dasara celebrations.

The deity in the form of Goddess Saraswathi gave darshan to devotees, according to the president and secretary of the temple association Arishetti Dinakar and Grandhi Ramakrishna Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The goddess was worshiped with 108 types of materials such as milk, curd, sandalwood and honey and different types of flowers.

Devasthanam provided all the materials required for the puja, books, pens, scales and prasadam for the students who participated in the mass Saraswati puja.

In the evening, Chandi Homam was performed by the devotees to Goddess Durga Devi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US