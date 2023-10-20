1,500 students perform Saraswati puja at temple in Visakhapatnam

October 20, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

As many as 1,500 students (LKG to PG) performed Saraswati Puja in Goddess Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple in the old city here on Friday.

The rituals were made as part of the Sarannavaratri celebrations in the temple by the management, on the sixth day of Dasara celebrations.

The deity in the form of Goddess Saraswathi gave darshan to devotees, according to the president and secretary of the temple association Arishetti Dinakar and Grandhi Ramakrishna Rao.

The goddess was worshiped with 108 types of materials such as milk, curd, sandalwood and honey and different types of flowers.

Devasthanam provided all the materials required for the puja, books, pens, scales and prasadam for the students who participated in the mass Saraswati puja.

In the evening, Chandi Homam was performed by the devotees to Goddess Durga Devi.