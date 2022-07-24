1,500 kg ganja seized in ASR district in Andhra Pradesh

Accused fled from the spot, say police

Around 1,500 kg of dry ganja was seized by the Alluri Sitaaramaraju district police in a surprise check near Dasarithota area under Ananthagiri Police Station limits on Sunday. However the accused who have noticed the police checks, escaped from the spot.

Based on credible information, police teams led by Sub-Inspector Ramu conducted checks at Dasarithota main road on Sunday morning. After noticing police checks, drivers of three vehicles (goods carriers and car), suspectedly heading towards S.Kota from Araku have turned back their vehicles and started to escape. The police teams chased them. After some distance, the suspected ganja smugglers have left their vehicles near Venkayyapalem village and escaped from the spot. Upon checking, the police have recovered about 1,500 kg ganja.

Ananthagiri police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused.

Sources from police estimate that the ganja which was seized may cost around ₹1.5 crore in some States.