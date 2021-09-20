1,500 kg dry ganja seized from abandoned vehicle

The Visakhapatnam district police seized over 1,500 kg dry ganja from an abandoned vehicle at Munchingput in Vizag Agency area on Monday.

The police said that the ganja-laden vehicle was heading from Jolaput to Paderu. The police tried to intercept the vehicle, but the driver of the vehicle tried to ram the police team present at the check-post and escape. The police team evaded the vehicle and gave it a hot chase. After covering a distance, the driver fled from the spot abandoning the vehicle. On searching the vehicle, the police team recovered the ganja from it. A case has been registered and investigation is on.