150 tribal people from ASR district to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi

June 09, 2023 05:40 am | Updated 05:40 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Around 120 people belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVGTs) from Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR ) district headed for the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 8. They were invited by President Droupadi Murmu.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V. Abhishek flagged off the bus in Paderu. They will board a train at Visakhapatnam railway station to New Delhi. He said that around 1,500 tribal people from 29 States had received invitations from the President for the visit to the Rastrapathi Bhavan.

In ASR district, 15 members each from Ananthagiri, Paderu, Hukumpeta, Koyyuru, Dumbriguda, 13 from Araku Valley, 11 from Munchingputtu and G.K Veedhi and 10 from G. Madugula went to New Delhi, he said.