150 persons fined ₹4.85 lakh for drunk driving in Visakhapatnam

October 03, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 150 persons were caught driving under the influence of alcohol at various areas of the city and were produced in various courts here on Tuesday. The courts have slapped ₹4.85 lakh as fine on the drunken drivers.

Among the persons caught, about 52 were caught for drink driving at various areas under Gajuwaka police station limits, while 34 persons were caught under Newport and Harbour PS limits. Similarly, 22 persons were caught under PM Palem PS limits, while 17 were caught under Pendurthi PS limits.

The city police said that drunk driving cases are booked in all areas of the city. Along with fine, the court may also punish those caught driving in inebriated condition with jail term, they said. The police urged people not to drive vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

