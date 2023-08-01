15-year-old boy ‘ends’ life in Visakhapatnam

August 01, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 15-year-old boy reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house at Chandranagar area under Gopalapatnam police station limits here on Tuesday.

According to police, the boy was studying Class X in a private school at Gopalapatnam. He along with his sister was staying in their grandfather’s house at Gopalapatnam, while their parents stay in Maharashtra. The kin of the boy broke the door open and shifted him to nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The police are yet to ascertain exact reasons behind the minor boy taking the extreme step. In the primary investigation, the police have found recent mobile conversations of the boy with a girl.

Gopalapatnam police have sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)