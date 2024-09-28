15 trainee police officers from NEPA visit Visakhapatnam port

Fifteen trainee police officers from North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA), led by Nemichand Bajiya, Deputy Assistant Director, visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Saturday as part of their Bharat Darshan programme. The VPA officials welcomed the officers and briefed them on the port’s operations, infrastructure, and strategic significance. The visit aimed at enhancing the trainees’ understanding of port management and logistics, according to a release here.