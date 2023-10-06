HamberMenu
15 tola gold, ₹30,000 and silver looted from a house at Kirlampudi Layout in Visakhapatnam

October 06, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 15 tola gold ornaments, two silver plates and around Rs 30,000 cash was stolen from a house at Kirlampudi Layout. The incident came to light after the police registered a case late on Thursday night.

According to Inspector of Police (Crime – East Sub division), E Naidu, the inmates have expressed doubts over the alleged role of their maid. They alleged that the maid had robbed the property while they were asleep in the house. The maid reportedly joined the work around five days ago and the inmates have not checked the background of the woman, the police said.

Based on the complaint, the III Town (Crime) police registered a case. Further investigation is on.

