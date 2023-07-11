15 people duped of ₹2 crore in the name of stock market investments in Visakhapatnam

July 11, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A Jharkhand-based person allegedly duped around 15 locals to the tune of at least ₹2 crore in the name of stock market investments by promising them huge returns. The incident came to light when the victims lodged a complaint with the city police in ‘Spandana’ held on July 10.

As per the police, a person named Rahul had set up an office at Satyam Junction. Claiming himself as a trading expert, he allegedly cheated a number of persons by collecting huge sums promising them huge returns. Believing him, the victims had reportedly invested around ₹50,000 to lakhs. Police said that Rahul had gone missing from his house at Birla Junction and had not been responding to the calls of customers for the last two months. After realising that they were cheated, the victims lodged a complaint.

The ‘Spandana’ complaint was forwarded to MVP police, who registered a case on Tuesday.

Further investigation is on.